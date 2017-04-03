Women working in Kentucky make 82 cents on the dollar compared to men, study says

Women working full-time in Kentucky were paid 82 cents for every $1 that men working full-time made in 2015, according to a study released Monday.
The wage gap held true across the state but varied by region.
The gap was narrowest in the 3rd Congressional District in Louisville, where women working full-time, year-round made 85 percent of what men made, according to the analysis of U.S. Census data by the National Partnership for Women & Families.
The gap was the widest in Western Kentucky’s 1st District, where women made 74 cents on the dollar compared to men. In other areas of the state, women fell short by 20 cents on the dollar in the 2nd District; 21 cents in the 4th District; 25 cents in the 5th District in Eastern and Southern Kentucky; and 18 in the 6th District, which covers Lexington and Central Kentucky.
Overall, the gender pay gap was not as wide in Kentucky as in many other states and the nation, the report said.
Kentucky ranked 16 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia in the pay disparity between men and woman, the study said.
The pay gap was lowest in New York, where women made 89 percent of what men made, and highest in Wyoming, where women made 64 cents on the dollar compared to men.
The national level was 80 cents.
Black women made 63 cents on the dollar compared to men and Latina women just 54 cents, the study said.
The National Partnership said in a news release that if there were no wage gap in Kentucky, women would have enough additional money for 13 more months of childcare and almost a year’s worth of tuition and fees at a four-year college.
“This analysis shows just how damaging that lost income can be for women and their families, as well as the economy and the businesses that depend on women’s purchasing power,” said Debra L. Ness, president of the National Partnership.
The organization released its study in advance of Equal Pay Day, which marks how far into the new year women have to work – combined with their pay the year before — to earn what man made the year before.
It is April 4 this year, the partnership said.
