Man arrested after Metcalfe County death investigation

A man was arrested in Campbellsville two days after a woman was found dead Saturday in Metcalfe County, according to Kentucky State Police.
Keith Wayne Morgan, 36, of Greensburg is charged with tampering of physical evidence and abuse of a corpse, according to state police. He is being held in the Barren County jail on a $500,000 cash bond. He was arrested Monday.
Ronna Gaddie, 28, of Campbellsville was found dead of Edwin Williams Road, according to state police. The cause of Gaddie’s death had not been determined and toxicology results are pending.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
