Kentucky buildings ‘glow orange’ for work zone safety awareness

Buildings and landmarks in Lexington and Kentucky are glowing orange this week to remind drivers to be careful in road work zones that are dangerous for workers.
The Federal Highway Administration finds that one person dies every 13 hours and one person is injured every 13 minutes in U.S. work zones, according to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet news release, which asked groups and organizations to use orange lights.
Organizers are reminding drivers to be patient, reduce speed and pay attention when driving through road construction areas. In 2016, there were 675 crashes in work zones, causing 143 injuries and 10 fatalities, according to the transportation cabinet.
In Lexington, the Helix Garage on East Main Street and the Oliver Lewis Way Bridge were scheduled to be illuminated in orange Monday through Friday.
“Across Kentucky, crews in work zones risk their lives daily to maintain the infrastructure that connects us to our places of work, families and interests,” KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas said in the news release. “No one should have to go to work worrying whether or not they will safely return home.”
