Homeless man charged in Daviess County kidnapping of 7-year-old

A 27-year-old homeless man was charged Tuesday night with kidnapping and auto theft after a 7-year-old was taken.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Department said Scotty L. Fitzgerald drove into an attached garage in the 10100 block of U.S. 60 West about 6:45 p.m.
A woman who lives at that address called for help, telling dispatchers that she didn't know Fitzgerald and that he had a little girl with him who was crying and scared, according to a news release.
When deputies arrived, it said, Fitzgerald appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
The news release said Fitzgerald said he didn't know who he was, who the girl was or where he was.
When deputies searched him, they found a small ax tucked under his jacket sleeve and a large knife and a set of brass knuckles inside his jacket.
Deputies also reported they found three bags of suspected methamphetamine in the jacket, the news release said.
The girl was 7 years old, the news release said, and was taken from her yard after Fitzgerald had an argument with her family.
The car was also taken from the family, according to the news release.
Deputies returned the child to her family, it said.
The news release said the mother told deputies that she did not know the man had taken her child or the vehicle.
Fitzgerald was charged with kidnapping a minor, theft by unlawful taking of an automobile, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, endangering the welfare of a minor and first-degree criminal trespassing.
