After shooting, two Kentucky men end up in hospital, third lands in jail

0:29 Downtown Lexington glows orange Pause

0:21 'Go hard ... get dunks.' Bam Adebayo's memorable moments

1:11 Mark Smith scores 45 in sectional final win

1:06 Bam Adebayo is ready to play any type of game

1:32 Calipari credits Bam, Briscoe for work that doesn’t show up in stats

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

5:54 What Calipari and UK's players had to say after loss to UNC

1:11 Oh nuts! Semi spills peanut hulls on Winchester Road

1:58 Nick Mingione upbeat after loss at U of L