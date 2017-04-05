After shooting, two Kentucky men end up in hospital, third lands in jail

A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after two men were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Jackson County.
Troopers were called to the shooting at a home on Ky. 2004 in the Sand Gap community just after 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Steven Jones, 39, and George Wayne Maupin, 37, both of Sand Gap, were flown to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with gunshot wounds, according to state police.
Eric King, 36, of McKee was involved in an argument with the two men before the shooting occurred, according to state police. King is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and two counts of first-degree assault.
King is being held in the Jackson County jail. His bond has not been set, according to the jail’s website.
