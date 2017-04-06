Drug use suspected in fatal Rockcastle County crash

Drug use might have played a role in a fatal crash that happened Thursday when a pickup truck left the road and hit a mobile home, according to Kentucky State Police.
Police said Thomas F. Bullen, 36, of Mount Vernon, was driving north on Highland Street in town when he lost control of his 1995 pickup truck.
The truck dropped off the shoulder of the street and traveled through a yard before hitting the corner of a mobile home on Tincher Drive.
Bullen, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, police said.
A passenger, Zackery Mullins, 27, of Brodjead, was not injured.
There were people in the mobile home when the wreck happened at 9:50 a.m., but they weren’t hurt, police said.
Police said they suspect that drug use played a role in the crash, but they didn’t provide details.
