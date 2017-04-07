Female counselor accused of raping 14-year-old resident of treatment program

A counselor was arrested Thursday and accused of raping a 14-year-old boy in a residential program, according to an arrest warrant.
Stephanie Jo Emory, 29, of Elizabethtown is charged with third-degree rape; third-degree sodomy and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor at her home in November.
According to her arrest warrant between Nov. 25-27, 2016, Emory is accused of providing the boy alcohol while he was on a holiday pass from Spring Meadows Center in Mount Washington where he was a resident and Emory was employed as a counselor at the facility operated by Sunrise Children's Services.
The rape and sodomy charges are Class D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison on each charge, if convicted. The third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor charge is a misdemeanor.
This is Emory's second set of sex charges involving the minor. She was arrested last month and charged with performing a sex act on a 14-year-old boy in his room at Spring Meadows while she worked there.
She was charged with third-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and first offense trafficking in a legend drug, all Class D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison on each count, if convicted.
Emory was held in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond in the Hardin County Detention Center.
