State

April 7, 2017 8:41 AM

Female counselor accused of raping 14-year-old resident of treatment program

The News-Enterprise (KNPS)

A counselor was arrested Thursday and accused of raping a 14-year-old boy in a residential program, according to an arrest warrant.

Stephanie Jo Emory, 29, of Elizabethtown is charged with third-degree rape; third-degree sodomy and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor at her home in November.

According to her arrest warrant between Nov. 25-27, 2016, Emory is accused of providing the boy alcohol while he was on a holiday pass from Spring Meadows Center in Mount Washington where he was a resident and Emory was employed as a counselor at the facility operated by Sunrise Children's Services.

The rape and sodomy charges are Class D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison on each charge, if convicted. The third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor charge is a misdemeanor.

This is Emory's second set of sex charges involving the minor. She was arrested last month and charged with performing a sex act on a 14-year-old boy in his room at Spring Meadows while she worked there.

She was charged with third-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and first offense trafficking in a legend drug, all Class D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison on each count, if convicted.

Emory was held in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Related content

State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos