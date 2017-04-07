Two charged with stealing debit cards from vehicles at Daniel Boone National Forest

Two people have been charged with stealing debit cards from vehicles while owners were away in the Daniel Boone National Forest.
Dustin Cantrell and Josie P. Moore face up to 30 years in prison on the most serious charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
The two also are charged with aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to steal property on federal land, and aiding and abetting each other in the thefts.
The two allegedly broke into two vehicles at parking areas in the forest in Menifee County and three in Rowan County in June 2016.
They took debit cards from the vehicles and used them for purchases at convenience stores and Walmart, the indictment charged.
The two were indicted Thursday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Dicken requested warrants to have them arrested.
