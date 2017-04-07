Estill County jail closed for safety problems; county can’t afford repairs

1:01 Drug dealers are 'predators' says sister of overdose victim Pause

0:55 'It's definitely a more dangerous time to be in active use," former addict says

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

1:15 Surveillance video captures theft at Willcutt Guitars on Rosemont Garden

0:36 U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

2:15 Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline

1:07 Gov. Bevin thanks Senate for 'phenomenal' session

4:15 Judge decides to remove children from parents in unexpected turn at hearing

0:07 CNN commentator references Kentucky basketball while discussing missile attack on Syria