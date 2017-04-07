Disability attorney Conn held liable in legal malpractice case

Well-known disability attorney Eric C. Conn has been held liable for committing malpractice in representing hundreds of former clients.
The ruling could pave the way for the people to recover some money from Conn’s malpractice insurance.
However, it appears any payments could be small given the number of clients, and there is a court battle over whether Conn’s insurance company will cover him.
“While we won an important battle today, we still have some road to travel before we can get compensation to those former clients who are struggling,” Prestonsburg attorney Ned Pillersdorf, who represents people suing Conn, said on Facebook.
Conn won Social Security disability benefits for thousands of Eastern Kentucky residents, but pleaded guilty March 24 to submitting false medical information in cases and to bribing a federal judge who rubber-stamped claims.
Charges remain against David B. Daugherty, the judge Conn said initiated the scheme by soliciting payments from him, and Pikeville psychologist Alfred Bradley Adkins, who allegedly signed false mental-impairment evaluations of Conn’s clients.
After the allegations of fraud came to light, the Social Security Administration told more than 1,700 of Conn’s former clients in May 2015 that it would re-determine their eligibility.
The process continues, but hundreds have lost benefits, Pillersdorf said.
Pillersdorf filed a class-action lawsuit covering 1,500 of Conn’s former clients who alleged that he failed to submit and safeguard medical records, and that he improperly collected fees in the case.
Conn’s attorney, Scott White, said Conn agreed to accept to accept liability in order to try to help his former clients.
“Eric really wants to make right as much as he can,” White said.
White said the government created a humanitarian crisis in Eastern Kentucky in the way it has moved to cut off benefits for former clients of Conn.
The agency has said it handled the issue properly.
Floyd Circuit Judge Johnny Ray Harris approved the agreed judgment Friday.
The next step will be to determine whether Conn’s insurance company has to cover him. The company has declined coverage and declined to pay for a lawyer to represent Conn, according to court records.
Conn sued the company to enforce coverage. Essentially, he is suing for the benefit of his former clients, White said.
White said there could be two policies at issue, totaling $750,000 to $800,000 in coverage.
If Conn wins, he would also get attorney fees. If that happens, Conn wants the fees turned over to his former clients, which could push the amount available closer to $1 million, White said.
At that amount, individual awards could total less than $1,000 depending on how many clients are ultimately involved.
Conn has been ordered to pay the government $5.7 million as part of his plea and make restitution of $46 million to Social Security.
A judge also ordered him to pay a total of $31 million in damages and penalties in a federal false-claims lawsuit. None of that money would go to former clients.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
