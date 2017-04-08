Man damages a Laurel County post office in accidental wreck

A Corbin man leaving the Lily post office accidentally put his car in drive instead of reverse, but the only injury was to the exterior wall, the Laurel County sheriff reported.
Clyde Liford went to the post office about 9:15 a.m. Saturday and parked in front of the building. When he came out, he put the car into drive by mistake, but also hit the accelerator instead of the brake. Although he didn’t drive very far, officials said, his Jeep Cherokee cause “substantial damage” to the post office, shattering a large plate glass window in the front of the building.
