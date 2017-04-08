Want to stop texting and driving? There’s an app for that.

A new phone app is being marketed as a way to stop motorists from texting while driving.
In 2015, distracted driving caused the deaths of 3,477 people, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.
Gov. Matt Bevin declared April Distracted Driving Awareness Month, saying 192 Kentuckians died last year as a result of driver distraction.
Jim Howell, a Central Kentucky man, is working to get the word out about the free LifeSaver app, which locks a smartphone while a car is moving. It can be unlocked for emergencies or while the user is a passenger in a moving vehicle.
The app also allows a parent or other designated person to monitor a driver’s use of the phone while driving.
For more information, visit Lifesaver-app.com.
Howell said the app’s developers want to reduce distracted driving deaths in Kentucky by half over the next five years and make Kentucky the national leader in the reduction of distracted driving deaths this year.
