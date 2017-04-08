Hiker rescued after falling from cliff in Red River Gorge

The Powell County Search and Rescue team helped an 18-year-old hiker who fell 35 to 50 feet from a cliff in Red River Gorge on Saturday.
The group’s Facebook feed said they got the call at 3:38 p.m. about the woman, who possibly had broken ribs and a broken right ankle. The post said she was brought to a waiting emergency team at 6:45 p.m., and “seemed in good spirits.”
WLEX identified the cliff as being on Martin’s Fork Trail, where the ground gave out beneath the woman as she looked over the edge.
