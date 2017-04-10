Husband charged after Rowan County fight that ended in gunfire

A man was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection with a Rowan County shooting death.
Randy Parmley, 40, of Ashland is accused of shooting Kenneth Fulton, 42, during a fight, according to Kentucky State Police. Fulton was shot at his residence on Leaning Tree Lane, which is west of Morehead, and taken to St. Claire Regional Medical Center where he died at 1:15 a.m. Monday.
Parmley’s wife was reportedly at Fulton’s residence at the time of the shooting and Parmley had gone there to confront her, according to WKYT.
Parmley is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center, according to the jail’s website. His bond has not been set.
