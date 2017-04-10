Bell County man arrested on child exploitation charges

A 50-year-old man was arrested Monday in Bell County and charged with several counts of distributing material portraying a sex performance by a minor.
Harold R. Partin Jr., of Pineville, was arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The state police electronic crime branch began the investigation after discovering that Partin was allegedly sharing images of child exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a Pineville residence. Equipment used to facilitate the alleged crime was seized and taken to the state police’s forensic lab for examination.
Partin was charged with eight counts of distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.
