Daviess County sheriff's deputy faces 4th-degree assault charge

A Daviess County Sheriff's Department deputy was suspended from duty Monday, pending an investigation, after he was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of fourth-degree assault.
Deputy Troy Calvert, who has been with the sheriff's office for about 16 years, was arrested by the Kentucky State Police after sheriff's deputies called troopers to Calvert's Woodlane Drive home at 5:24 p.m. Trooper Corey King, public information officer with KSP's Henderson post, said troopers were called to the home because of a report of domestic violence.
"Through the course of the investigation, they suspected an assault occurred" on a woman in the home, King said. There were signs the alleged victim suffered a physical injury, he said.
Fourth-degree assault is a Class A misdemeanor defined as when a person "intentionally or wantonly causes physical injury to another person, or "with recklessness he causes physical injury to another person by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument."
"It was an argument that became physical," King said.
Once troopers determined there was evidence the woman was assaulted, procedure called for Calvert to be arrested and charged, King said.
"The way we do business, it doesn't matter what your profession is," King said. There was no evidence the woman had attempted to assault Calvert, and she was not arrested or charged in the incident, he said.
Calvert was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center because it was possible people Calvert had arrested would be in the Daviess County Detention Center, King said.
Major J.D. Marksberry, chief deputy of the sheriff's department, said he had not seen KSP's reports Monday morning. Marksberry said the department would conduct its own internal investigation separate from the criminal charge to determine if Calvert had violated any department policies.
"We have suspended him with pay pending our internal investigation," Marksberry said. "The arrest mandates we do an internal investigation, and hopefully, we'll be able to quickly resolve our internal investigation."
Calvert has been recognized for his work as a deputy in the past by department officials. Calvert received commendations for outstanding service in 2010, 2011 and 2015, received an "excellent arrest" award in 2014 and also received a "unit commendation" award in 2015.
"Yes, Troy's a good officer," Sheriff Keith Cain said. "But ... charges have been brought forward, and we have an obligation to investigate them."
