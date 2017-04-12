Williamstown man dies in mobile home fire

Investigators are still determining the cause of a mobile home fire on Turner Road in Williamstown that left a 66-year-old man dead on April 7.
Williamstown and Corinth Fire Departments responded to the fire at about 7 p.m., and spent several hours subduing the flames and then dousing hot spots around the mobile home.
The victim, later identified as Doug Campbell, was alone in the house at the time, though seven family members are believed to have been living at the home.
Turner Road is in the rural outskirts of Williamstown, making a prompt fire department response more challenging because of distance and narrow roads.
A lack of access to fire hydrants poses even further complications, according to Williamstown Fire Chief Les Whalen. The closest firehouse to Turner Road is about eight miles away.
Whalen said that mobile homes tend to burn quicker than standard houses.
Corinth Fire Chief Lonnie Kuhn said that Campbell’s family members found him lying near the front door and then pulled him out of the house to safety, but he had already died by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.
