12 cattle perish in Pulaski County truck wreck

A dozen cattle had to be killed after a tractor-trailer hauling them wrecked early Wednesday in Pulaski County.
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck said in a news release that Kenneth D. McCown, 49, of Mount Vernon was driving on Ky. 80 in the eastern part of the county when his tractor-trailer left the road and went down a slope before turning over.
McCown was driving for Williams Cattle Company of London. There were 32 cows in the trailer, according to the news release.
Two cows smothered under others, and employees of Williams Cattle Company killed 12 injured cows after state agriculture officers said they should be put down, said Officer Adam Scales with Pulaski County Animal Control.
“They were just suffering,” Scales said.
McCown told officers the cattle shifted in the trailer, making the load unstable, according to he release.
McCown received cuts but declined treatment.
The wreck happened at 4:30 a.m. at a time the road was wet, police said.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
Comments