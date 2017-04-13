State

April 13, 2017 12:19 PM

Kentucky doctor charged with illegally prescribing painkillers to three who died

By Bill Estep

A doctor in Clinton County illegally prescribed painkillers that resulted in the deaths of three patients, a federal grand jury has charged.

The grand jury indicted Michael L. Cummings, 61, of Albany, on 18 counts of intentionally prescribing oxydocone and other controlled substances without a medical purpose and outside the course of professional practice. He prescribed the pills to six people between May 2012 and March 2014.

The indictment charged that three people died as a result. They were identified only by the initials S.F, S.C. and P.G.

If convicted, Cummings could be sentenced to at last 20 years in prison and perhaps life, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney John E. Kuhn Jr.

