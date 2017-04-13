Fire captain, Bardstown officials testify in mayor’s removal hearing

The number of city officials testifying Wednesday at the removal hearing for Bardstown Mayor John Royalty, a former police officer in Lexington, was too long to work through in one evening, according to reporting by the The Kentucky Standard.

The hearing, which began Wednesday, was scheduled to continue Thursday morning, the newspaper reported.

So far, Bardstown Fire Capt. Todd Spalding and a city information technology official have been among the group testifying that Royalty had asked them to help him get information on Councilwoman Kecia Copeland, according to The Kentucky Standard.

City IT supervisor Brandon Brewer testified Wednesday that he was instructed by the mayor in October to get access to council members’ city-issued iPads under the guise of a required update, according to The Kentucky Standard. Once the iPads were acquired, Royalty printed several of Copeland’s personal emails using city equipment, Brewer testified.

Spalding testified that Royalty asked him to print two fire reports involving Copeland, according to the Kentucky Standard. Spalding said he did what he was told because he works for the mayor.

Royalty is a former Lexington officer who was fired after he pulled a gun during an off-duty dispute at a fast-food restaurant in the early 1990s. Royalty also was fired as a Bardstown officer in 1998 for violating a use-of-force policy.

