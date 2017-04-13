Kentucky United passenger will need reconstructive surgery, attorney says

A lawyer for an airline passenger dragged off a United flight detailed his client’s injuries on Thursday while sharply criticizing the airline for its handling of the situation.

The lawyer, Thomas A. Demetrio, said the passenger – Dr. David Dao, 69, of Kentucky – suffered a broken nose, lost two teeth, injured his sinuses and sustained a concussion during his forced removal from the passenger jet on Sunday.

Demetrio blamed a culture of disrespect at United Airlines and overly aggressive tactics from Chicago aviation police for Dao’s injuries, and said he expected to file a lawsuit.

“For a long time, airlines, United in particular, have bullied us,” Demetrio said at a news conference in downtown Chicago.

The video of Dao being bloodied as he was pulled off the flight has sparked conversation and outrage around the world, and three Chicago aviation police officers have been placed on administrative leave. After initially defending the airline’s policies, United’s chief executive, Oscar Munoz, apologized.

Demetrio said the family accepted the apology, but that deep concerns remained about airline policies. Dao was discharged from a hospital on Wednesday, Demetrio said, and is likely to undergo reconstructive surgery in the days ahead.

In a statement on Thursday after the news conference, United again offered its “sincerest apology” and said it “cannot stress enough that we remain steadfast in our commitment to make this right. “

“This horrible situation has provided a harsh learning experience from which we will take immediate, concrete action. We have committed to our customers and our employees that we are going to fix what’s broken so this never happens again,” the company’s statement said.

The airline has offered a refund to every passenger on the flight and has promised to no longer have police remove passengers from planes that are too full.

“What happened to my dad should have never happened to any human being regardless of the circumstances,” said Crystal Dao Pepper, one of Dao’s five children.

David Dao was forcibly removed from United Express Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville, Kentucky, after the already seated passengers were told that four of them would need to leave the flight to make room for United employees.

Demetrio said he did not believe race played a role in Sunday’s incident. Dao immigrated to the United States from Vietnam decades ago.

The episode produced an angry public response amplified in part by social media, where videos of Dao being dragged down the airplane aisle while he flailed on his back have been widely shared. Consumers have threatened to boycott the airline, lawmakers demanded an investigation into the episode, and social media users in China and elsewhere accused the company of racism for its violent treatment of an Asian customer.