Trial continues for Frankfort man charged with having sex with 13-year-old on cemetery grounds

The former Frankfort Cemetery superintendent’s girlfriend told jurors Wednesday that when a 13-year-old girl disclosed she had sex with the woman’s boyfriend, she called the girl a whore and refused to believe her.
On the second day of 47-year-old Rodney Godby’s trial, jurors listened to testimony regarding 25 counts of illegal sex with a 13-year-old girl on the cemetery grounds. After the jury left the courtroom, Godby’s defense attorneys notified Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd that Godby would take the stand Thursday.
The girl “told me that she was a willing participant, he didn’t force himself on her. I turned to her and said, ‘If this is true, which I don’t think it is, you’re a whore because you know that’s my boyfriend and you’re making an adult decision,’“ the girlfriend said. “ ‘And you can be talked to like an adult.’”
Godby’s girlfriend disputed many of the alleged victim’s school calendar dates marked with smiley faces and stars indicating when the sexual acts allegedly took place, saying her children were either at her ex-husband’s home or on trips out of town.
Defense attorney Bob Moore pointed to enlarged pictures of the school calendars, questioning the dates from 2013 until 2014 when the alleged offenses occurred. Moore used the time and date stamps of the girlfriend’s Facebook posts she supplied to the defense to corroborate her statements.
“I never believed her, “ the girlfriend said. “If I believed her, I never would have said what I said.”
When she was cross-examined by Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland, the girlfriend rhetorically asked Cleveland, “What else do you call someone who says they are sleeping with your boyfriend?”.
Godby’s girlfriend also denied that she and Godby ever made plans to get married. On Tuesday, the alleged victim testified she decided to disclose the relationship to Godby’s girlfriend once she mentioned the two were going to get married.
Both of the girlfriend’s children testified Wednesday, saying the girl never slept alone or was alone with Godby while she was at the home.
Godby’s girlfriend lived at the cemetery residence until January and said she would like to stay in a relationship with him.
Frankfort Police Det. Mark Little took the stand earlier Wednesday morning to explain how he investigated the case, and with 11 years of experience investigating child abuse cases, said he ascertained the alleged victim had a sexual relationship with Godby.
Little testified he had attended the alleged victim’s interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center.
After the jury was shown a video of the interview, which recounted the series of events told by the alleged victim during testimony Tuesday, Moore made a motion for a mistrial. Shepherd overruled the motion.
“There are many different reasons (for objecting to jurors seeing the video) just as proper procedure,” Moore said. “The issue about the content of it (the video), the issue of how it’s recorded, how it’s preserved and if it’s fair. It’s not a forensic interview for purposes of trial. It’s something to deal with treating a child that’s expressed an issue. Our belief was it shouldn’t be played here in court today.”
Shepherd dismissed the jury just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, telling them the trial would be extended through Thursday, which will include Godby’s testimony and closing arguments before deliberations.
