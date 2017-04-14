State

April 14, 2017 11:01 AM

Rockcastle County woman dies in hit and run collision

By Bill Estep

bestep@herald-leader.com

A Rockcastle County woman was hit and killed by a vehicle late Thursday as she walked on U.S. 25, according to Kentucky State Police.

The driver who hit the woman left the scene and has not been identified.

The woman who died was Amy M. Bingham, 37, of Mount Vernon.

She was walking north about 10 p.m. when she was hit at the intersection of U.S. 25 ad McCollum Road. Bingham was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police asked that anyone with information on the driver who hit Bingham call (606) 878-6622 or (800) 222-5555.

Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1

