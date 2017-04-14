State

April 14, 2017 11:17 AM

Search underway for Buffalo Trace night watchman thought to have fallen in Kentucky River

By Morgan Eads

A third shift night watchman with Buffalo Trace Distillery is thought to have fallen in the Kentucky River while fishing overnight in Franklin County.

Multiple agencies, including the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Franlkin County Fire Department, were called to the section of the Kentucky River that runs behind the distillery at about 3 a.m. Friday to begin searching for the man, Sheriff Pat Melton said. As of about 10:30 a.m., officials had called in cadaver dogs to help in the search.

The man’s vehicle and flashlight were found near the river, Melton said. He is known to fish from that area of riverbank at night when he is off duty.

