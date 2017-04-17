State

April 17, 2017 11:12 AM

Man killed in fiery Adair County crash is identified

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

A man who was killed in a fiery Adair County crash in March has been identified, according to Kentucky State Police.

Dental records and DNA helped investigators identify the victim as Richard B. Bennett, 38, of Columbia, according to state police. The crash occurred at 1:47 a.m. March 26.

Bennett was northbound on Ky. 55 at Ky. 551 when his Ford truck struck a guardrail and caught fire, according to state police. When emergency workers arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in flames.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sheriff: Man thought to have fallen into Kentucky River liked to night fish

Sheriff: Man thought to have fallen into Kentucky River liked to night fish 2:39

Sheriff: Man thought to have fallen into Kentucky River liked to night fish
Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work 1:01

Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work
Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp 2:54

Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos