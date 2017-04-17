Man killed in fiery Adair County crash is identified

A man who was killed in a fiery Adair County crash in March has been identified, according to Kentucky State Police.
Dental records and DNA helped investigators identify the victim as Richard B. Bennett, 38, of Columbia, according to state police. The crash occurred at 1:47 a.m. March 26.
Bennett was northbound on Ky. 55 at Ky. 551 when his Ford truck struck a guardrail and caught fire, according to state police. When emergency workers arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in flames.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
