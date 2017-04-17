Body found on tree limb near Whitley County river

A body was found Monday on a tree limb near a tributary of the Cumberland River in Whitley County, according to the local sheriff’s office.
A man who lives in the area, which is off U.S. 25 about one mile north of Jellico, Tenn., looked across Clear Fork tributary at 9:19 a.m. and saw what he thought was a body, Sheriff Colan Harrell said. It appears the body caught on the tree limb when waters were high and was exposed when the water levels went back down.
The body will be sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Harrell said. At this point the person’s identity and cause of death have not been determined.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
