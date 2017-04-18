Knox County schools close Tuesday after threat sent to Los Angeles police

Knox County and Barbourville Independent schools were closed Tuesday after a threat was called in Monday night to a West Coast police agency, according to a statement from the school system.
The threat to Knox County schools was initially called in to the Los Angeles Police Department, WKYT reports.
“No one particular school in Knox County was mentioned, and the address provided to law enforcement was an invalid address,” according to a statement released by school officials. “The conclusion of the investigation was false information being reported and at no time was there a safety concern for our students.”
School was canceled Tuesday to allow parents to get accurate information and avoid “further rumors and the threats,” the statement said.
“Please know that Knox County Public Schools and the Barbourville Independent Schools will not tolerate threats of any nature and will make decisions and clearly communicate with parents if a valid threat is found,” the statement said. “False reports disrupt the school day and in the end, result in a loss of instruction for students.”
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments