Toyota employee is killed in motorcycle crash in Georgetown

A 60-year-old Toyota Motor Manufacturing employee was killed early Tuesday morning in a motorcycle crash in Georgetown, according to media reports.
Scott County Coroner John Goble identified the man as Steven B. Collinsworth. Goble said Collinsworth had a heart attack moments before the crash. The accident was witnessed by his friends and co-workers, Goble said.
The man is thought to have been leaving the plant on Cherry Blossom Way when the motorcycle ran off the edge of Outer Ring Road, according to WKYT.
Laurel Funeral Home in London is in charge of arrangements.
