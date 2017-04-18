State

April 18, 2017 2:27 PM

Easter crash kills Letcher County man

By Bill Estep

A Whitesburg resident died Easter morning when his SUV crashed into a creek, according to Kentucky State Police.

Larry C. Stidham, 28, was driving north on U.S. 119 at Payne Gap when his 1994 Ford Explorer left the road and collided with a guardrail, a fence and a utility pole before turning over. The vehicle went over an embankment and came to rest in the creek, police said.

Stidham, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and trapped under it, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

