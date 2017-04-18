Police officer from Jackson killed when off-road vehicle hit tree

The wreck that killed a Jackson police officer Sunday happened when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving went off the road and hit a tree, Kentucky State Police said in a release issued Tuesday.
Shawn Howard, 40, died at the scene of the wreck in the Quicksans community.
A passenger, Sarah Turner, was hurt but was able to call for help. She was flown to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for treatment, police said.
The wreck happened about 5 a.m. on Easter.
Howard was driving a 2013 Can-Am Maverick UTV on Quicksans Creek Road when he apparently lost control in some loose gravel and went off the road, police said.
The vehicle went over an embankment and hit a tree.
Howard was a 19-year veteran of the police force in the Breathitt County seat.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Howard; a daughter, Kyrah Howard; and his parents and other family members.
Visitation for Howard will be Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jackson City School Gym, with the funeral at the gym at 1 p.m. Thursday, according to Breathitt Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, his family requested that people donate to Shop with a Cop, 333 Broadway St., Jackson Ky. 41339.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
Comments