April 19, 2017 8:50 AM

Added police presence at Scott County High School after threat

By Morgan Eads

Students at Scott County High School saw added police presence on campus Wednesday morning after a threat of violence was made Tuesday, according to Georgetown police.

Officials investigated through the night and found no evidence that the threat was credible, according to police.

“We will have have officer presence at the schools this morning as a precautionary measure because of the amount of attention that has resulted from this,” police announced on Facebook Wednesday morning.

Rumors of the threat spread across social media overnight, according to police.

Officers conducted “numerous interviews and investigations” into the threat and will continue to monitor the situation, according to police.

