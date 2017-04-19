State

April 19, 2017 12:23 PM

Man accused of running over, killing his wife, 18

By Morgan Eads

A Menifee County man has been charged with murder after his wife was found dead Tuesday night, according to media reports.

Austin Prater, 20, of Frenchburg was arrested after Mariah Prater, 18, of Lawrenceburg was found dead in a ditch off Old State Road, according to Kentucky State Police. Austin Prater is also charged with violation of an emergency protection order, leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence.

Austin Prater is accused of running over his wife with his truck, checking on her and then calling 911 without leaving his name, according to WKYT. After making the call, he allegedly threw his phone into the grass and drove away.

