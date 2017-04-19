Well-known retired jockey killed in I-64 crash

A well-known retired jockey was killed Tuesday night in an Interstate 64 crash, according to multiple media reports.
James Long, 62, of Frankfort worked as a jockey for 33 years and earned more than $1 million during his career.
Long’s vehicle left the eastbound lanes of I-64 in Shelby County about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, went airborne and landed in the median, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Long was unrestrained at the time of the crash and died at the scene.
Long was one of the few jockeys in horse racing during the 1970s who was black. He reflected on his career last year at the first Phoenix Festival in Lexington.
At the Lexington event, Long recalled his first win, which was in July of 1974 in New York. He went on to ride Valid Appeal to his biggest win at the Dwyer Handicap at Belmont Park in 1975.
Earlier Tuesday night, Long spoke at the Courier-Journal’s Louisville Storytellers Project, according to the newspaper.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
