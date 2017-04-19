Berea bank robbery suspect faces numerous charges from 120 mph chase

A suspect in a February bank robbery in Berea who led police on a high-speed, multi-county chase that ended in a crash in Franklin County has been indicted on several charges.
Ezra D. Conway, 26, of Illinois allegedly sped off in a car when he was using fake credit cards at a Cumberland Valley Bank in Berea in February. Multiple police agencies were involved in the chase, which started in Madison County and ended on Interstate 64 near the Kentucky River Bridge.
After Conway avoided spike strips deployed by police, he lost control of the vehicle, and the resulting crash caused the westbound lanes of the interstate to be closed most of the afternoon.
“I think the high speed was 124 mph on the interstate, which created all kinds of havoc,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said. “People running off the road to get away from it and wound up running a lady off the road.”
Conway was indicted on felony charges of wanton endangerment, fleeing police, assault and criminal mischief.
