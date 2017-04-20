State

April 20, 2017 8:52 AM

Laurel County man reported he’d been kidnapped; now he’s facing charges

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

A man who reported he was kidnapped at gunpoint and held for two days in Laurel County has been charged with falsely reporting an incident and public intoxication.

Deputies were investigating the kidnapping of Eric Michael Young, 19, of London when they determined he had never been abducted, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. Instead of being held captive for two days, deputies say Young had been smoking marijuana on the first day and smoking methamphetamine the second day.

Young was arrested Wednesday at about 1:35 p.m. on Tom Cat Trail and taken to the Laurel County jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm

This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm 0:55

This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm
Sheriff: Man thought to have fallen into Kentucky River liked to night fish 2:39

Sheriff: Man thought to have fallen into Kentucky River liked to night fish
Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work 1:01

Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos