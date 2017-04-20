Laurel County man reported he’d been kidnapped; now he’s facing charges

A man who reported he was kidnapped at gunpoint and held for two days in Laurel County has been charged with falsely reporting an incident and public intoxication.
Deputies were investigating the kidnapping of Eric Michael Young, 19, of London when they determined he had never been abducted, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. Instead of being held captive for two days, deputies say Young had been smoking marijuana on the first day and smoking methamphetamine the second day.
Young was arrested Wednesday at about 1:35 p.m. on Tom Cat Trail and taken to the Laurel County jail, according to the sheriff’s office.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
