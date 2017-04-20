Police: Boxer Adrien Broner found in shot-up SUV, arrested on warrant

Professional boxer Adrien Broner was found in a vehicle riddled with bullets and arrested on a warrant overnight, according to Cincinnati police.
The one-time four-division champion, who lives in Cincinnati, was booked into the Kenton County Detention Center at 1:18 a.m. and released at 5:10 a.m. after posting $503 bond, jail records show.
Broner, 28, is scheduled to appear in court April 27.
Covington police took him into custody overnight after stopping a white Chevrolet Suburban crossing into Kentucky, according to police.
The Suburban had been shot about eight times.
Cincinnati police had received several reports shortly before of shots fired around West McMillan Street and West McMillan Avenue.
Broner was found behind the wheel of the rented Suburban. He told police an unknown suspect followed him from the G-Money Bar on Queen City Avenue.
As they approached West McMillan Street, the suspect fired several rounds, striking his vehicle about eight times, according to Broner's account to police.
Broner was not hurt.
Covington police arrested him on an open warrant for driving under the influence and the SUV was held for investigation.
Police located a crime scene in the area of the original shots fired call.
Ten 9mm shell casings were recovered.
This is the latest encounter with police for Broner.
He was in and out of court last year on felonious assault and aggravated robbery charges related to a gambling dispute that were eventually dismissed when the victim failed to appear in court twice.
Broner was arrested in January 2016 over the alleged confrontation in the Madison Bowl parking lot.
