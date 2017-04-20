Kentucky’s high-speed internet network behind schedule, but still coming

The project to build a high-speed internet network across Kentucky has hit some delays and won’t be done nearly as soon as officials first announced, but it’s coming.
Officials with the state agency overseeing the project, the Kentucky Network Communications Authority, said at a meeting Thursday that progress continues on the KentuckyWired project.
There has been some construction, including installation of more than 225,000 feet of underground conduit, and the authority has signed agreements to attach fiber-optic cable for the network to 88 percent of the 78,000 utility poles needed.
In addition, negotiations continue with private businesses to use their systems as part of the network. The state signed a deal with the Bluegrass Network at the meeting Thursday.
That will add 315 miles of fiber in 21 counties to the network. As a result, KCNA’s private partner in the project does not have to build that infrastructure, saving millions, officials said.
It’s not clear when construction will be done and the network lit up in different areas, but the project will be completed, said Phillip Brown, executive director of the KCNA.
“The commitment to the project remains 100 percent” by Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration, Brown said.
Eastern Kentucky is slated to be one of the first areas finished.
Supporters believe the network will have a significant impact on the state’s economy, helping businesses compete and improving education and health care.
There are gaps in availability of high-speed internet in the state. One federal official said at a June 2016 conference that 34 percent of houses in rural Kentucky could not access what the federal government defines as broadband internet access.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
