8-year-old boy injured in Laurel County crash has died

An 8-year-old boy has died after a crash on Monday that also injured six other children.
The Laurel County sheriff’s office said the boy, who was not publicly identified, died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
He was one of seven children injured in a crash on U.S. 25 North about 3 miles north of London at about 9 a.m. Monday.
The sheriff’s office said Teresa Sturgill, 29, of East Bernstadt, was driving a Chervolet Venture south on U.S. 25 when she made a left turn into the path of a northbound Toyota Highlander at the intersection with Ky. 3094.
Sturgill and the five children in the vehicle with her, including the 8-year-old boy, were injured. A 6-year-old girl was taken to UK with critical injuries, and a 4-year-old boy was taken to UK with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said Sturgill, a 16-month-old girl and 10-year-old boy all had “moderate injuries” and were taken to St. Joseph Hospital London.
The driver of the Highlander, Rachel O’Neal, 42, of London, and 11-year-old and 14-year-old boys who were in the vehicle with her, were all taken to St. Joseph London with “moderate injuries,” according to the sheriff’s office.
