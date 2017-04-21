Video appears to show Kentucky State Police trooper striking Brodhead man

A video circulating on social media of a Kentucky State Police trooper getting into an altercation with a suspect who was being arrested in Rockcastle County has been drawing criticism.
Joshua Henry Vanwinkle, 30, of Brodhead was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and violating probation, according to the Rockcastle County jail website.
Before Vanwinkle’s arrest, state police had been called to a Rockcastle County garage for a report of theft, according to WKYT. At the garage, the responding state trooper caught two suspects and a third got away.
Once the state trooper caught up with Vanwinkle, who is thought to be the man who initially escaped, the fight began, according to WKYT. Kentucky State Police are investigating the altercation and encourage people viewing the video not to jump to conclusions about what may have led up to the fight.
