Somerset doctor sentenced to five years for Medicaid fraud

A Somerset doctor was sentenced Friday to five years in prison after being convicted of submitting false bills to Medicaid, according to a news release from Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Ezekiel Akande, 58, also was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution, Beshear said in a news release.
A jury convicted Akande of Medicaid fraud and theft in March.
Akande, who operated the Somerset Regional Pain Center LLC, was charged with submitting bills to Medicaid for providing tobacco cessation counseling to patients in cases in which the patient was not a smoker or was a smoker but didn’t want to quit, according to the news release.
Beshear’s office handled the prosecution. Circuit Judge David Tapp sentenced Akande.
Akande is charged in a separate case in federal court with illegally distributing drugs through his practice; operating a drug premise; submitting bills to Medicare and Medicaid for services that were not medically necessary; and engaging in financial transactions involving money derived from a crime.
The government is seeking a financial judgment of $1.9 million from Akande in that case, representing the gross proceeds of alleged illegal activity between March 2012 and May 2016.
The most serious charges carry a maximum 20-year prison sentence.
Akande pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled for trial in June.
