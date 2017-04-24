School bus crash on ‘treacherous’ Perry County road injures 15

A Perry County school bus crashed Monday morning, injuring 15 people, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.
The bus driver and 14 students were treated at Hazard Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Chief Deputy Tony Eversole said. None of the injuries was life-threatening; most were treated for scrapes and bruises.
The crash occurred around 9 a.m., Eversole said. The driver of the bus said she swerved to miss a deer, went off the road and struck a tree.
“If it hadn’t struck that tree, it could have been a lot worse,” Eversole said. “It’s a really high elevation over there.”
The crash occurred on Ky. 28 near Gays Creek, which is about a 30-minute drive from the hospital where the students and driver were treated, Eversole said.
“It’s a very treacherous road, real hilly and real curvy,” Eversole said.
The students on the bus were being taken from Buckhorn School to a vocational school when the crash occurred.
