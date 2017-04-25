Ex-teacher guilty of soliciting pictures of minor engaged in sexual conduct

A former Russell County teacher pleaded guilty Monday to a federal charge that he attempted to receive materials that contained images of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
The plea agreement for Jeffrey McGaha, 49, calls for a sentence of five years if U.S. District Judge Greg N. Stivers accepts it.
McGaha also could be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
McGaha used a cell phone and social media to contact a person in an attempt to receive child pornography, according to his plea agreement.
McGaha, of Russell Springs, was first indicted last December on a charge of persuading, inducing and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity between September 2012 and September 2014.
That charge carried a minimum 10-year sentence.
His attorney, Kent Wicker, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jo E. Lawless negotiated an agreement for McGaha to plead guilty to a charge with a lower mandatory sentence.
McGaha was taken into custody after the plea hearing in Bowling Green, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr.
McGaha is scheduled to be sentenced in July.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
