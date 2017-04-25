State

April 25, 2017 10:27 AM

Ex-teacher guilty of soliciting pictures of minor engaged in sexual conduct

By Bill Estep

bestep@herald-leader.com

A former Russell County teacher pleaded guilty Monday to a federal charge that he attempted to receive materials that contained images of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The plea agreement for Jeffrey McGaha, 49, calls for a sentence of five years if U.S. District Judge Greg N. Stivers accepts it.

McGaha also could be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

McGaha used a cell phone and social media to contact a person in an attempt to receive child pornography, according to his plea agreement.

McGaha, of Russell Springs, was first indicted last December on a charge of persuading, inducing and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity between September 2012 and September 2014.

That charge carried a minimum 10-year sentence.

His attorney, Kent Wicker, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jo E. Lawless negotiated an agreement for McGaha to plead guilty to a charge with a lower mandatory sentence.

McGaha was taken into custody after the plea hearing in Bowling Green, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr.

McGaha is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm

This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm 0:55

This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm
Sheriff: Man thought to have fallen into Kentucky River liked to night fish 2:39

Sheriff: Man thought to have fallen into Kentucky River liked to night fish
Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work 1:01

Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos