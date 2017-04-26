Woman in critical condition after being struck by train in Rockcastle County

A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a train in the Livingston community of Rockcastle County, according to Kentucky State Police.
Holly L. Horney, 33, of London was walking south beside the railroad tracks near the intersection of Ky. 490 and Ky. 1955 about 5 p.m. Tuesday when she was hit by a southbound CSX train, according to state police. She was flown to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
An investigation is underway to determine how Horney was struck and why she was near the tracks, according to state police.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
