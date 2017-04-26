State

April 26, 2017 11:04 AM

Woman in critical condition after being struck by train in Rockcastle County

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a train in the Livingston community of Rockcastle County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Holly L. Horney, 33, of London was walking south beside the railroad tracks near the intersection of Ky. 490 and Ky. 1955 about 5 p.m. Tuesday when she was hit by a southbound CSX train, according to state police. She was flown to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

An investigation is underway to determine how Horney was struck and why she was near the tracks, according to state police.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

USA Drone Port Preliminary design

USA Drone Port Preliminary design 2:40

USA Drone Port Preliminary design
This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm 0:55

This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm
Sheriff: Man thought to have fallen into Kentucky River liked to night fish 2:39

Sheriff: Man thought to have fallen into Kentucky River liked to night fish

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos