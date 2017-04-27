Firefighters, divers recover truck submerged in Elkhorn Creek

Lexington firefighters helped Scott County emergency crews tow a submerged pickup truck from Elkhorn Creek at Great Crossing Park on Wednesday.
The eight-member Lexington team, including two divers, attached a cable to the truck, which had gone into the creek’s high water on Saturday.
Rick Palmer with the Georgetown-Scott County Emergency Management Agency said two teenage boys had taken the truck to the park about 1:45 p.m. Saturday to take pictures of it with the water in the background.
Somehow, the truck rolled down the boat ramp into the water, Palmer said.
Neither boy was injured.
The divers found the truck in 12-foot-deep water about 60 feet from the ramp, close to the northern bank of the creek, said Lt. Mark Isaacs of the Lexington Fire Department.
Comments