April 27, 2017 2:11 PM

First female officer earns spot on Paducah police SWAT team

The Paducah Sun (KPNS)

For the first time, the Paducah Police Department has chosen a female officer to join its Special Weapons and Tactics team.

Officer Chelsee Breakfield, who joined the department in October 2014, is the first woman named to the specialized team, which was formed in 1980.

She joins officer Cody Santel, who started with the department in January 2015, as the team’s newest members. The two recently completed rigorous testing procedures.

The SWAT team is called upon to help resolve critical incidents that involved a threat to public safety.

To be selected, officers must complete tests involving physical fitness, firearms proficiency, observation and memory. They are also exposed to scenarios that evaluate leadership, tactics, knowledge and reaction in stressful situations.

