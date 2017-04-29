State

April 29, 2017 12:42 PM

Police gather to keep peace at white nationalist rally, protest in downtown Pikeville

By Bill Estep

bestep@herald-leader.com

Dozens of police officers began gathering before 11 a.m. to keep peace during a white nationalist rally planned Saturday afternoon in downtown Pikeville.

City officials have declined to release details of their security plan, but reporters downtown saw numerous officers from Pikeville, Kentucky State Police and other agencies – many armed with riot gear – getting ready for the rally, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

There has been concern that opponents of the white nationalists will try to violently disrupt the rally, as they have in other places.

The opponents are identified as anti-racist or anti-fascist. The white nationalists refer to them generally as antifa.

Jeff Schoep, head of the National Socialist Movement, told the Herald-Leader there had been talk among anti-fascists about raising money for bail and medical costs for a confrontation in Pikeville in the run-up to the rally.

Local officials said they are determined to keep the peace, but cautioned on Friday that authorities “cannot ensure the public that there will not be personal or property damage” based on violence at similar rallies.

Some businesses in downtown closed Saturday out of concern over the rally, and the county courthouse, which would usually be open until noon, was closed.

“There a lot of people coming in today, and and we wanted to be overly cautious in view of the groups that are coming into town,” deputy Judge-Executive Brian Morris told the Appalachian News-Express.

Police blocked side streets and planned to block Main Street beginning at noon.

There were few people other than police, first responders and members of the media downtown Saturday morning.

Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

USA Drone Port Preliminary design

USA Drone Port Preliminary design 2:40

USA Drone Port Preliminary design
This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm 0:55

This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm
Sheriff: Man thought to have fallen into Kentucky River liked to night fish 2:39

Sheriff: Man thought to have fallen into Kentucky River liked to night fish

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos