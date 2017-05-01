McConnell touts deal to keep health benefits for retired miners permanently

Health benefits for more than 22,000 retired union miners or their widows, including more than 3,000 in Kentucky, would be permanently extended under a deal announced Monday by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Spending for the benefits is included in a measure to fund the federal government through September, which the Senate and House are expected to vote on soon.
Health benefits for the miners were set to expire at the end of April without the deal.
McConnell said in a news release that he had secured a permanent extension of benefits, which lawmakers had been wrangling over for months.
A downturn in the nation’s coal industry and coal-company bankruptcies had undermined funding for health and pension funds for retired members of the United Mine Workers of America.
“I recognize that the extension of health benefits for this group of retirees will not address all of the challenges facing every Kentucky miner or retiree, but I am proud that it will help address many of the health care needs of thousands of miners who fell victim to the steep downturn in coal production,” McConnell said.
Steve Earle, a UMW official from Western Kentucky, was quoted in a news release from McConnell saying that 22,600 retired miners, widows and dependents “can now live their lives without the anxiety of having their health care benefits cut off next week, next year, or at any time in the future.”
“This is a tremendous victory, and Sen. McConnell played a decisive role in making sure it happened,” Earle said.
Money to pay for the health benefits would come from a customs user fee on imports, instead of interest from the existing federal fund used to clean up old abandoned mines.
Miners argued they were entitled to the health and pension benefits under a 1946 agreement then-President Harry Truman approved to end a UMWA strike at a time the nation needed coal to fuel a boom in the nation after World War II.
The deal included in the budget does not include money for pensions.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
Comments