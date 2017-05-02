8 charged after deputies search home that provoked drug complaints

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight Monday after a search at a house that had provoked multiple complaints of suspected drug activity.
The sheriff’s office special response unit searched the home, which is about half a mile southwest of London on Keavy Road. They found used syringes, five sets of digital scales, two glass pipes, cut straws and a plastic container with suspected crystal methamphetamine residue, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies arrested Ryan Hall, 24, Joshua Morgan, 28, Jessica Boone, 23, Patricia Ann Webb, 65, Donna Reed, 62, and Steven Bruce Maggard, 27, all of London. Also arrested was Kindra Cox, 27, of East Bernstadt.
Each is charged with charged with conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office. Morgan and Hall are also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Jordan Glancy, 26, of Corbin was arrested on a two outstanding warrants. He faces charges out of Laurel and Whitley counties.
All eight were taken to the Laurel County jail, according to the sheriff’s office.
