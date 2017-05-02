Bardstown council may refer materials on ousted mayor to prosecutor

The Bardstown City Council, having removed former Mayor John Royalty from office, will consider other actions against him during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

At the top of the agenda for the 5 p.m. meeting is an item that says: “City of Bardstown Council Investigation — Consideration of other Potential Action.”

At the time the council voted to have a public hearing to consider Royalty’s removal, it mentioned that further action might include turning over the findings of investigator Scott Crosbie’s report to the county or commonwealth’s attorney, or to the state attorney general, for possible prosecution of criminal charges. Crosbie is a Lexington lawyer and a former Urban County Council member.

Bardstown Councilman John Kelley, in an email last Friday, said one of the potential actions to be considered is referring the accusations to the commonwealth’s attorney.

Kelley also said that Bruce Reynolds, the lawyer hired to represent the council in a lawsuit filed by Royalty’s attorney, Jason Floyd, has not yet filed his answer in that action or a counterclaim.

(Royalty is a former Lexington officer who was fired after he pulled a gun during an off-duty dispute at a fast-food restaurant in the early 1990s. Royalty also was fired as a Bardstown officer in 1998 for violating a use-of-force policy. Now he has been forced out of the Bardstown mayor’s office.)