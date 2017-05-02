State

May 02, 2017 10:51 AM

Shooting sends Pulaski County man to UK Hospital

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

A Pulaski County man was being treated at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after being shot late Monday in Pulaski County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Joshua T. Abbott, 31, of Somerset was shot about 11:35 p.m. Monday while standing in a yard on Suncrest Drive in the Bend of Lakes community, according to state police. He was flown to UK Hospital.

The person who shot Abbott reportedly left in a black or silver minivan, according to state police. No arrests have been made.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

